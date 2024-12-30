One of Nigeria’s first-class monarchs, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has praised the Agbeyewa Farms for the transformation

The Ooni expressed his pleasure during a visit to the farm, stressing its importance in food security in Nigeria

He said the farm has transformed a once kidnapping hub into an opportunity for business and job creation

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II CFR, has commended Agbeyewa Farms for spearheading a revolutionary transformation of Ekiti North, an area once plagued by insecurity, into a thriving hub for cassava cultivation.

During his visit to the mechanised farm, Ooni Ogunwusi lauded the bold vision of converting over 20,000 hectares of land into cassava plantations, a move poised to redefine Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Ooni of Ife unveils Agbeyewa Farms, commends transformation Credit: Agbeyewa Farms

Source: Original

A new job opportunity beckons with Agbeyewa Farms

The initiative by Agbeyewa Farms is beyond farming. It is about rewriting the narrative of a community previously defined by fear and insecurity.

By turning what was once a "kidnappers axis" into a land of opportunity, the project aims to bolster food security, attract foreign investment, and generate countless job opportunities for residents.

Over two days, Ooni Ogunwusi toured the expansive farms spanning five communities, including Ipao and Itapaji.

“I’m here to see things for myself because seeing is believing. Agbeyewa has established itself as the largest cassava producer in Nigeria. There is no reason why we should be a poor nation,” Ooni stated.

He emphasised the untapped potential of cassava derivatives, such as sorbitol, starch, and ethanol, industries worth billions of dollars globally but underutilised in Nigeria.

Highlighting Agbeyewa Farms’ ability to achieve unprecedented yields of over 30 tons per hectare, he compared it to the national average of 4 to 6 tons, praising their cultivation of drought-resistant cassava varieties as a model for agricultural innovation.

Ooni stressed the need for innovation in farming

The Ooni also spoke passionately about the need to involve Nigeria’s youth in agriculture, urging them to embrace the sector’s potential to drive economic growth.

While acknowledging the role of government in providing essential support, such as land clearing and access to modern farming equipment, he stressed that individuals must take responsibility for fostering agricultural progress.

They are leading the way in proving that agriculture can be both profitable and transformative.”

The Ooni praised Agbeyewa Farms’ Chairman, John Olajide, for his visionary leadership in turning a once-troubled region into an agricultural success story.

Olajide, founder of the Fortune 500 company Axxes Technologies LLC, has returned to Nigeria intending to build a multi-billion Naira enterprise to create thousands of jobs for the nation’s youth.

Nigeria to become self-sufficient in food production

In addressing broader issues in the agricultural sector, Ooni Ogunwusi called for urgent action to resolve the security challenges that deter farmers from cultivating their lands.

“Nigerians have often been wary of doing the hard part of agriculture, but it’s time we face these challenges. Our nation depends on it. I’m taking it upon myself to be a major advocate for combating insecurity in agriculture,” he said.

The Ooni’s visit underscores the transformative power of Agbeyewa Farms’ cassava revolution, turning adversity into opportunity and laying the foundation for sustainable economic and social development in Ekiti and beyond.

