The Zamfara State Police Command has condemned the fatal shooting of its officer, Halliru Liman, by military personnel

The command's spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar noted that Liman, who was the DPO in Wasagu Division, Kebbi State, was shot despite identifying himself

The police described the incident as a shocking and unprovoked act, urging relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances

The Zamfara State Police Command has condemned the killing of one of its officers, Halliru Liman, who was fatally shot by military personnel.

The command called for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 29, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar, expressed deep concern over the tragic death of Liman, who served as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Wasagu Division, Kebbi State.

Abubakar explained that Liman was en route to Birnin Kebbi for a meeting when he was stopped by military personnel from Operation Dadarin Daji at the Danmarke area in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Officer was killed despite identifying himself, says Police

Despite identifying himself as a police officer, Liman was shot in the head by the leader of the military team, Hassan, leading to his immediate death.

Abubakar urged the relevant authorities to swiftly investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure justice is served.

The police said:

“On August 28, 2024, at approximately 1030 hours, SP Liman was brutally murdered by military personnel led by one Hassan, attached to OPHD Sector 6, Dan Marke area of Bukkuyum, Zamfara State.

“The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime are alarming and unacceptable.

“SP Liman, who was on his way to attend a monthly conference in Birnin Kebbi, was stopped by military personnel despite identifying himself as a police officer.

“In a shocking display of aggression, Hassan pointed his gun at SP Liman and shot him in the head, resulting in his instant death."

Police condemn tragic action against officer

While condemning the brutal killing of an officer, the Police said:

"We condemn this unprovoked attack in the strongest possible terms and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident”

