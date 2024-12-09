Thugs disrupted proceedings at the Edo State High Court during a pre-trial session on the governorship election results

The PDP in Edo State filed a petition with the tribunal, alleging irregularities in the September 21 election that declared APC's Monday Okpebholo as governor

PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemi reaffirmed the party's commitment to overturning the election outcome

Benin, Edo state - Tension erupted at the Edo State High Court in Benin as thugs attempted to disrupt proceedings at the governorship election tribunal.

Legit.ng reported that the governorship election on September 21 saw Monday Okpebholo sworn in as Edo State governor, succeeding Godwin Obaseki.

Thugs invade Edo state High court Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

However, the PDP insists that the election was marred by irregularities and has vowed to fight for justice through legal means.

The PDP in Edo State vowed to officially challenge the election results, claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory was a "stolen mandate."

During a press briefing on October 14, Anthony Aziegbemi, the PDP chairman in Edo State, reaffirmed the party’s determination to overturn the outcome.

“We have begun the journey to reclaim the people’s mandate, and a petition has been filed before the Edo State Election Tribunal. Despite the obstacles, the APC’s plans to derail us have failed,” Aziegbemi stated.

The tribunal was set to hear pre-trial motions concerning the validity of the September 21 election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Attack on Tribunal Supporters

The incident occurred outside the courtroom, where supporters of seven political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were gathered. Unidentified individuals launched an attack, creating chaos and forcing law enforcement to intervene.

Security agents responded swiftly, blocking the court’s entrance and setting up a roadblock to prevent further escalation.

Okpebholo announces first appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo appointed Fred Itua as Chief Press Secretary, with the appointment taking effect on November 12, 2024.

Okpebholo’s choice of Itua, a seasoned journalist, emphasizes a commitment to transparent communication within his administration.

Itua’s experience as Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper positions him as a valuable asset for the governor-elect’s communication team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng