Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Okuama, Delta State - President-General of Okuama Community of Ughelli South local government area of Delta state, Pa James Oghoroko, has reportedly died in military detention.

Oghoroko reportedly died from torture and alleged inhumane treatment.

Oghoroko reportedly died from torture and alleged inhumane treatment. Photo credit: @Oasis_ngMag

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Oghoroko is one of the leaders arrested by the Nigerian military since August 2024.

The reported news of Okuama community President General has caused sadness and displeasure amongst the community people with the family thrown into mourning.

Angry youths were seen with long faces discussing the tragic incident in the community.

The leaders of Okuama announced Oghoroko’s death during an emergency meeting held in the community.

The Community said another leader, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, is also battling for his life in the undisclosed military facility

Oghoroko reportedly died on Wednesday, December 4 in military detention without being charged in court since his arrest in August.

The lead Counsel, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje SAN, said he would meet with the family members and his team to know what steps to take next.

He described the tragic incident as disturbing news to appropriate at the moment.

Why 16 officers were killed in Delta community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a resident of the Okuama community in Delta state alleged in a viral video that the 16 soldiers who were killed in the area did not actually come for peacekeeping.

The youthful resident claimed that the deceased soldiers were on a mission to protect the interest of popular Niger Delta warlord, Tompolo.

Legit.ng reports that the incident, which occurred on Thursday, March 14, sent shock waves throughout the south-south region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng