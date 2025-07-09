Protests against NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed intensified on Wednesday, July 9, as public interest lawyers stormed the National Assembly, demanding his sack, investigation, and prosecution over alleged corruption

The lawyers accused Ahmed of diverting over $5 million in public funds, breaching public trust, and fleeing the country to avoid arrest

Backed by civil society groups, the petitioners also called for the freezing of his assets and sweeping reforms in the oil and gas regulatory sector

The lawyers who submitted a petition to the National Assembly leadership accused Ahmed of gross misappropriation of public funds, conflict of interest, and abuse of office, and demanded his immediate sack, investigation, and prosecution.

“We are here again to demand accountability and transparency from Mr. Farouk Ahmed," said Samuel Ihensekhien Esq, one of the lead lawyers.

"His actions are a clear betrayal of the public trust, and it's time for him to face the consequences."

NMDPRA: Alleged diversion of $5m of public funds

The petition highlights several allegations against Ahmed, including the alleged diversion of over $5 million of public funds.

"This is a clear case of corruption and abuse of office," said Jnr Desmond Tabakwot Esq.

"We will not stand idly by while public officials loot our treasury and undermine our institutions."

The petitioners are demanding that Ahmed be immediately suspended, investigated, and prosecuted, and that his assets be frozen nationwide.

"We will not rest until justice is served," said Dr. S M Oyeghe Esq.

“We demand that the National Assembly take bold action to restore public trust in our institutions and ensure that public officials are held accountable for their actions."

NASS asked to recommend Farouk's sack

They also asked that the National Assembly commence an immediate investigation, recommend Farouk's immediate sack and suspension, and collaborate with international security agencies like Interpol to ensure his extradition back to Nigeria.

The lawyers also called for the freezing of Farouk's local and offshore assets and sweeping reforms in the appointment and oversight of regulatory agency heads in the oil and gas sector.

It was gathered that the petition is backed by civil society organisations, including the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms, the Concerned Young Professionals Network, and the Coalition for Public Accountability (COPA), who have held protests calling for Farouk's suspension and prosecution.

The petitioners emphasised that Farouk's actions represent a clear abuse of office, a betrayal of the Nigerian people's trust, and a severe breach of fiduciary duty, and that his continued occupancy of the position threatens transparency, accountability, and reforms in the petroleum sector.

Protesting lawyers march to presidential villa

Earlier, the public interest lawyers converged on the Presidential Villa, submitting a petition that called for Farouk's swift removal and prosecution.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the lawyers levelled serious accusations against Farouk, including corruption, abuse of power, and conflict of interest.

The demonstration was led by Samuel Ihensekhien.

"The actions of Mr. Ahmed represent a clear abuse of office, a betrayal of the Nigerian people's trust, and a severe breach of the fiduciary duty required of all public servants." the petition read in part.

The petitioners further alleged that Farouk has fled the country to evade arrest and is hiding on a private island in the United States, an act they described as "cowardly" and indicative of guilt.

"Recent credible reports suggest that Mr. Ahmed has fled the country in an attempt to evade arrest and is allegedly hiding on a private island in the United States," the petition added

Senate set to probe NMDPRA boss

Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, July 9, that the Nigerian Senate had announced a plan to commence the probe of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.

The protest of public interest lawyers entered day two as protesters stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The protesters called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to immediately suspend and prosecute Farouk Ahmed.

Hoodlums infiltrate protesters in Abuja

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that some hired hoodlums on Tuesday, June 24, attacked young protesters in Abuja after infiltrating the peaceful sit-out around the head office of the NMDPRA in the Central Business District.

The group, under the aegis of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria, in the series of the week-long rally in Abuja, had converged close to the NMDPRA, demanding that Engr. Ahmed's suspension over an alleged financial scandal.

