A Nigerian governor has detailed why his biological father resorted to marrying many wives and giving birth to 108 children

The political leader revealed that the rather bizarre decision was taken out of his father's social need for companionship in a society where he was ostracised

He now recounts how far his family has gone from being a subject of mockery and hatred in society to producing the governor of the whole state

The executive governor of Ebonyi state, Francis Nwifuru, has addressed the rationale behind his father, Ezekiel Nwifiru's, marriages to 30 wives and births to 108 children.

The state's leader was speaking at his father's coronation ceremony where he was being conferred the title of the inaugural traditional head of a freshly formed Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community.

The elderly man initially married 30 wives, but some of them were sliced out of the family because of their infertility as they did not bear him any children. Only 19 out of the total bore offsprings.

The new traditional head is now living with 17 out of the 19 of the child-bearing wives

The newly established community consists of 17 villages and was created after the state's House of Assembly passed a law implementing it.

Why Ezekiel married 30 wives

Mr governor revealed that his father resorted to marrying an unusually high number of wives after a sudden success in his farming business led to an unprecedented magnitude of envy, intimidation, and humiliation not only from his family but from the entire community at large.

“My father’s decision to marry many wives was influenced by the intimidation and humiliation he endured from villagers in his quest for greatness,” he said

After being picked on by society, he married as many wives as possible to create a local community of his own in the guise of a large family.

The governor, however, urged his father to not seek revenge for what had been done to him in the past, but to use the opportunity to foster peace and unity.

“Do not use this revered position to seek revenge or perpetuate injustice. Rather, let it be a symbol of unity, fairness, and service to humanity,” the governor said.

