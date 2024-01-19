The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has criticised Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for rebuffing congratulatory messages from the opposition after his Supreme Court triumph.

The Supreme Court dismissed petitions by Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Professor Bernard Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) challenging Nwifuru's electoral victory.

The Ebonyi state governor has been urged to apologise to the opposition for his attitude. Photo Credit: Francis Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Friday, Paschal Omaka, the President of AEISCID, conveyed apprehension about the governor's response to congratulatory messages from opposition candidates.

Instead of acknowledging the well-wishes, the governor was reported in social and mainstream media as stating that he does not require their support in his government.

The group criticized Nwifuru for his alleged statement, expressing concerns about the governor's apparent lack of wisdom, tact, and diplomacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This has raised fears within the group that he may not possess the suitable temperament for the highest office in Ebonyi.

The statement reads:

“Such crude and absurd mindset can only breed arrogance that if left unchecked could lead to total dictatorship and of course, a desperate plot to plunge Ebonyi into a one-party state."

The organisation has given the governor and the Ebonyi State Government a 48-hour deadline to retract the statement attributed to Nwifuru promptly.

Additionally, they demand that the governor apologise without reservation to the candidates of the PDP and APGA.

Source: Legit.ng