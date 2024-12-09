On December 7, 2024, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has assumed leadership as the Nigerian Army Chief

The Nigerian Army carried out a symbolic ceremony at the Army Headquarters to formally usher Oluyede into office as the new COAS

Oluyede was appointed by President Tinubu in an acting capacity following the death of his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja

On Monday, December 7, the Nigerian Army performed a symbolic lowering and hoisting of command flag at Army Headquarters as Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede assumed command as the 24th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Legit.ng reported that Oluyede was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 30 in an acting capacity following the death of his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

PremiumTimes reported that on November 1, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, handed him the insignia of office in an unusual fashion in accordance with the Armed Forces Act.

Security Analyst @ZagazOlaMakama confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Monday.

He noted that the symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag which signifies the beginning of his tenure, which came after the Senate and House of Representatives confirmed his appointment.

The post accompanied by a photo, reads:

"The symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag which signifies the beginning of his tenure."

