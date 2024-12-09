Oluyede Assumes Office As Nigeria’s 24th Chief of Army Staff
- On December 7, 2024, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has assumed leadership as the Nigerian Army Chief
- The Nigerian Army carried out a symbolic ceremony at the Army Headquarters to formally usher Oluyede into office as the new COAS
- Oluyede was appointed by President Tinubu in an acting capacity following the death of his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja
On Monday, December 7, the Nigerian Army performed a symbolic lowering and hoisting of command flag at Army Headquarters as Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede assumed command as the 24th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Legit.ng reported that Oluyede was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 30 in an acting capacity following the death of his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.
PremiumTimes reported that on November 1, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, handed him the insignia of office in an unusual fashion in accordance with the Armed Forces Act.
Security Analyst @ZagazOlaMakama confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Monday.
He noted that the symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag which signifies the beginning of his tenure, which came after the Senate and House of Representatives confirmed his appointment.
The post accompanied by a photo, reads:
"The symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag which signifies the beginning of his tenure."
Acting COAS, Oluyede remembers late COAS Lagbaja
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Olufemi Oluyede, described the late COAS Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja as a "caring brother" who showed remarkable selflessness, kindness and support during his final days.
In a moving tribute at Lagbaja’s burial on Friday, November 15, Oluyede recalled how the late COAS, despite being gravely ill, selflessly nominated him for a national honour.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.