The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) announced the election of Dr Bolu Ogunyemi as its president-elect

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian-born Ogunyemi is a clinical associate Professor of Medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada

In an official statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Ogunyemi on his feat as the new CMA leader

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has hailed Dr Bolu Ogunyemi, a clinical associate Professor of Medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, for his recent election as President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

According to a statement on Monday, December 9, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the Nigerian leader is delighted with Ogunyemi's "remarkable achievement". The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) recently elected Dr Dolu Ogunyemi as its president. Photos credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Recall Ogunyemi, a Nigerian-born dermatologist at St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, recently became the first black person to be elected to the position in 158 years of the association, after defeating his opponent, Susan MacDonald.

Tinubu applauds Bolu Ogunyemi’s election

Against the backdrop of the feat, Onanuga quoted Tinubu as saying:

"This esteemed recognition is a testament to Dr. Ogunyemi's visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and compassionate commitment to enhancing the welfare of others."

Furthermore, President Tinubu expressed confidence that Dr. Ogunyemi's "extensive background in medical science and his 15 years of leadership experience have eminently prepared him for this prestigious role."

Tinubu also urged Ogunyemi to embrace those who vied for the position as partners in progress, adding that the new CMA president is assured of Nigerians' prayers and "unwavering support".

Apart from Tinubu, congratulatory messages from several individuals to Ogunyemi have been sighted on social media platforms.

Zainab Bagudu elected UICC president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu congratulated Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu on her election as the President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The president underscored "the historic significance" of Shinkafi-Bagudu's election, adding that her ascension was a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria's growing influence in global health leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng