Tinubu Reacts as Top Nigerian Professional, Bolu Ogunyemi Wins Election in Canada
- The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) announced the election of Dr Bolu Ogunyemi as its president-elect
- Legit.ng reports that Nigerian-born Ogunyemi is a clinical associate Professor of Medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada
- In an official statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Ogunyemi on his feat as the new CMA leader
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has hailed Dr Bolu Ogunyemi, a clinical associate Professor of Medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, for his recent election as President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).
According to a statement on Monday, December 9, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the Nigerian leader is delighted with Ogunyemi's "remarkable achievement". The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.
Recall Ogunyemi, a Nigerian-born dermatologist at St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, recently became the first black person to be elected to the position in 158 years of the association, after defeating his opponent, Susan MacDonald.
Tinubu applauds Bolu Ogunyemi’s election
Against the backdrop of the feat, Onanuga quoted Tinubu as saying:
"This esteemed recognition is a testament to Dr. Ogunyemi's visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and compassionate commitment to enhancing the welfare of others."
Furthermore, President Tinubu expressed confidence that Dr. Ogunyemi's "extensive background in medical science and his 15 years of leadership experience have eminently prepared him for this prestigious role."
Tinubu also urged Ogunyemi to embrace those who vied for the position as partners in progress, adding that the new CMA president is assured of Nigerians' prayers and "unwavering support".
Apart from Tinubu, congratulatory messages from several individuals to Ogunyemi have been sighted on social media platforms.
Zainab Bagudu elected UICC president
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu congratulated Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu on her election as the President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).
The president underscored "the historic significance" of Shinkafi-Bagudu's election, adding that her ascension was a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria's growing influence in global health leadership.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.