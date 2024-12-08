Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of foreign affairs has clarified that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not made any ambassadorial appointments.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, urged the public to disregard a fake list of ambassadorial nominees circulating on social media.

Source: Facebook

Ebienfa made this known in a statement issued in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja on Sunday, December 8.

According to The Punch, Nigeria has 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates around the globe.

Ebienfa said the appointment of ambassadors is solely the responsibility of the President and not the ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public to kindly disregard the fake list of ambassadorial nominees which is currently in circulation on some social media platforms.

“The ministry wishes to state unequivocally that the appointment of ambassadors is the prerogative of Mr President, and no such appointments have been made in that regard.

“The purported list should, therefore, be discountenanced,”

Tinubu’s administration recalled 83 ambassadors; both career and non-career from their posts in September 2023 and instructed them to return to Nigeria by October 31, 2023.

They include the 41 non-career ambassadors and 42 career ambassadors appointed by Former President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2020.

President Tinubu is yet to make the subsequent appointment of replacements after 14 months of recalling the ambassadors.

Tinubu’s govt deploys consular officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has started deploying consular officers to diplomatic missions worldwide.

Officials and sources have confirmed that some consular officers have left Nigeria to resume while others will travel later this month.

This latest development is coming in anticipation of the release of the ambassadorial list by President Bola Tinubu.

