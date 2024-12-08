Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has reacted to Ghana’s electoral process in the 2024 presidential election.

John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress candidate and the former president won the presidential after the incumbent vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat.

“The people of Ghana have spoken and they have voted for change at this time. We respect this with all humility.”

Yakubu highlighted innovations and political stability as key factors in the smooth conduct of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election.

He attributed the consistency of its political party structures and voter loyalty to the political stability inherent in Ghana’s democracy.

According to The Punch, Yakubu, who monitored the election stated this in a short video.

He cited the perseverance of Bawumia and the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo who contested multiple elections before achieving success.

“Rarely in Ghana do you see people moving from one party to another with every general election. So, that is important.

“It provides stability. It also provides their supporters (with) stability. So, there are people who have supported political parties for many years. So, whether the party is in power or opposition, they stick to the political party,”

The Punch quoted AFP saying that the Election Commission said the official results were likely to be announced by Tuesday, December 10.

Atiku reacts as Mahama wins Ghana presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, congratulated, Mahama for emerging winner of the presidential election in Ghana.

Atiku described the victory of Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a landslide.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election said he wanted to catch up with Mahama but was told he is attending Sunday service in church.

