BREAKING: Tinubu's Govt Fixes Date for National Youth Confab
FCT, Abuja - The federal government has said it plans to begin the month-long national youth conference in February 2025.
As reported by The Punch on Sunday, December 8, Ayodele Olawande, minister of youth development, disclosed that delegates would only converge on the FCT, Abuja, for one week after spending three weeks engaging youths at the grassroots.
Olawande said:
“We will do the confab by the first week of February. It is not going to be the usual confab. That is why about three weeks of this confab will be spent with the grassroots."
The minister added that President Bola Tinubu would inaugurate selected delegates by mid-January.
His words:
"We will hit the ground running by mid-January or the last week of January.
“We will announce those people; the president will approve and inaugurate them, and we will do the confab properly by the first week of February. I can assure you that we are going to the grassroots.”
Legit.ng recalls that during Tinubu’s Independence Day broadcast, the Nigerian leader announced plans for a 30-day national youth conference to address pressing issues affecting young Nigerians, including education, unemployment, and political participation.
According to Tinubu, the conference aims to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and empower young people to participate actively in nation-building.
Analyst speaks on Tinubu's proposal to youths
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MS Ingawa, a political commentator, urged the government to properly plan and implement the proposed national youth conference.
Ingawa said the youth confab will be strategic if properly planned and implemented "as that will calm the tension of young people, who are also the vast majority of the population".
