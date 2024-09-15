The Federal Government has announced the next phase of its 2023/2024 recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS)

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via their phone numbers and email addresses regarding details for physical screening

The Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) emphasized transparency

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government, through the Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has announced the launch of the next phase of its 2023/2024 recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

This recruitment phase is set to commence on September 15, 2024, with a clear directive that no payments are required from applicants throughout the process.

Details on physical screening, certificate verification to begin

Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the CDCFIB, announced in a statement shared with the media on Saturday, September 14.

The statement outlined the key details of the recruitment process for all shortlisted candidates, who will be notified of their next steps through their registered phone numbers and email addresses, The Punch reported.

The statement said:

"The Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the next phase of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Recruitment Exercise will commence on the 15th of September, 2024."

"Shortlisted candidates will be sent invitation letters detailing where they are to appear for physical screening, certificate verification, and aptitude tests."

This phase marks a significant step toward completing the recruitment process,

Applicants urged to remain vigilant

In a stern reminder to applicants, Ahmed emphasized that the recruitment exercise remains entirely free of charge.

"The Board wishes to state that every process of this exercise does not attract any form of payment."

He signalled the government's commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness in recruitment.

Legit.ng reports that the CDCFIB's statement comes amid growing concerns about fraudulent activities in recruitment exercises, with unscrupulous individuals often seeking to exploit desperate job seekers.

The Board's clear directive against payment aims to prevent such incidents and assure the public of the integrity of the recruitment exercise.

