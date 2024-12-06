Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering climate and energy.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - Professor Funmilayo Nihinlola Osuolale of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo state, has said renewable energy is presently unexploited in Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday, December 5, at the institution's 61st inaugural lecture attended by Legit.ng, Prof. Osuolale said if expertly explored, the value of renewable energy is “more than enough to meet Nigeria’s demands”. Professor Razaq Kalilu, the vice-chancellor (VC) of LAUTECH, chaired the event.

Professor Funmilayo Osunolale speaks in favour of bioenergy integration into Nigeria's energy mix.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria faces many challenges in its energy sector. Among others, the energy crisis is caused by various factors such as funding problems, energy loss, inadequate budgetary provision, corruption, leadership crisis, poor maintenance and neglect of projects, lack of technical skills, infrastructural decay, and gas shortages. Amid the stumbling blocks, Prof. Osuolale offered hope during the event in Oyo state.

She said:

“Renewable energy is energy from natural resources that can be replenished at higher rate than they are consumed. An estimate of about two million, five hundred thousand gigawatts of renewable energy can be available in a year if judiciously harnessed from potential renewable energy sources in the country.

“The projected amount of energy demand of our nation by 2030 is 45 gigawatts. The value of renewable energy left unexploited is more than enough to meet the energy demands of the country. Universal energy access in Nigeria should not be a mirage but an attainable reality.”

Furthermore, the don explained that from time immemorial, renewable energy from biomass was the main source of energy generation. Noting that the country has an “abundance of biomass”, she pointed out that “the paradox” is the traditional use of biomass which is less efficient and oftentimes, injurious to human health.

Prof. Osuolale added:

“If Nigeria is to achieve its target of increasing energy generation capacity in the country, converting biomass to energy is one of the answers.”

Born in December 1974, Osuolale earned her Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology degrees in chemical engineering from LAUTECH, in 1998 and 2006 respectively. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state. In 2015, she earned her second PhD in Chemical Engineering, with specialisation in process modelling and optimisation from Newcastle University, United Kingdom (UK).

Having joined LAUTECH as a teaching assistant in 2004, she rose through the ranks to professor in 2022.

She is an expert in applied thermodynamics, process modelling, and optimisation of energy systems. She has more than 60 published articles in onshore and offshore peer-review journals.

