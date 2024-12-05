The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has made another move to crash cooking gas prices

The national oil company move will support other ongoing projects that will help provide succour to Nigerians

Cooking gas prices have been on the rising, adding more burden to Nigerians' cost of living daily

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) will establish five mini-liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The plant is part of the ongoing efforts by the national oil company to improve the current supply to the domestic market.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, disclosed the new projects and described the development as groundbreaking.

Speaking during the Practical Nigerian Content Forum organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in Bayelsa State on Tuesday, December 4, Akpoti-Uduaghan said that the give gas plant will be the largest concentration of such projects in a single district in Nigeria.

Her words:

“These five mini-LNG plants will be flagged off early next year, marking a significant milestone for Ajaokuta and the country.

“This will not only bring us good news but also establish Ajaokuta as a technology hub for innovation and development in the metals and oil and gas industries.”

NNPC makes move to crash cooking gas prices

The cost of cooking gas has been a concern for Nigerians who struggle daily with economic hardship.

BusinessDay reports that Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd, expressed his commitment to balancing energy security, sustainable growth, and affordability during a recent forum where he discussed the project.

He said:

“Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all."

