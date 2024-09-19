ECOWAS aims to produce 0.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, increasing to 10 million tonnes by 2050, as part of its renewable energy strategy

Dr Bruno Korgo emphasised West Africa’s potential in solar, wind, and hydrogen energy, noting that green hydrogen can drive decarbonisation and boost the region's energy market

Nigeria also expressed its commitment to developing green hydrogen, highlighting its role in economic growth, energy diversification, and reducing carbon emissions

Victoria Island, Lagos—The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has set its sights on producing 0.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with plans to increase this to 10 million tonnes by 2050.

This goal was announced by Dr Bruno Korgo, Regional Coordinator for Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen at the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), at a capacity-building workshop for private sector actors on green hydrogen.

Temitope Dina, assistant director in the Ministry of Power, said the FG is ready to harness the immense potential of green hydrogen to drive economic growth.

How to unlock West Africa's renewable energy potential

According to Dr Korgo, West Africa has immense potential for renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydrogen.

He said the potential provides a solid foundation for green hydrogen production, which is seen as a critical driver of decarbonisation globally.

Dr Korgo said though ECOWAS heads of state have adopted the West African Green Hydrogen Policy, its success relies on collaboration between governments, ministries of energy, and the private sector.

His words:

“This unique energy is today perceived as the energy of the future. The opportunity to produce, use and export green hydrogen to other demand centres appears like an opportunity for the West African region to start now to think about green hydrogen to harness its potential and also capture the future energy market that is coming with regard to green hydrogen demand.”

Nigeria commits to Green Hydrogen development

Speaking at the workshop covered by Legit.ng, Temitope Dina, assistant director in Nigeria's Ministry of Power, emphasised the federal government's commitment to harnessing green hydrogen's potential for economic growth, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

Dina highlighted green hydrogen's role in reducing carbon emissions, diversifying energy sources, and fostering innovation.

"Green Hydrogen stands at the forefront of the global transition to clean energy. It offers the promise of reducing carbon emission, diversifying our energy source and also fostering innovation," he said.

“In our region, with its abundant renewable energy resources, green hydrogen could be a game changer. This could stimulate our local economy and industries, create jobs and provide a significant boost to our economies across West Africa."

