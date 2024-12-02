MFM General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya, has expressed concern over the tuition fee hikes of Faith-Based University

At an event in Akure, Ondo state capital, Olukoya said the high cost of maintenance and energy, is responsible for the hike in tuition fees in faith-based universities

Olukoya, the proprietor of Mountain Top University in Ogun state, was recently conferred with an honorary doctoral degree in management at the Federal University of Technology Akure

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has said that energy costs were responsible for the high school fees being charged by the universities owned by religious bodies.

Olukoya defends high tuition fee in faith-based varsities

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Olukoya defended the fees after being conferred with honorary doctoral degrees in management at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

He noted that the energy tariffs are severely impacting the academic activities and operations of Nigerian universities and most parents of students who attend faith-based universities are finding it difficult to send their children to schools because of high school fees.

He said:

“So it is the financing and paying the salaries. And that is the situation now. Power to run a university on a generator is a lot of money. In our university, most of the money goes to diesel. It is now we are installing solar.”

As reported by The New Telegraph, Olukoya also spoke about the current situation in the country especially security and economic challenges.

He advocated divine intervention through prayer.

Olukoya says MFM produces largest number of first class

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Olukoya recently stirred a fresh debate in the polity with his assertion about first-class graduates.

During the church’s 35th-year anniversary celebrations, the man of God gave cash awards to over 492 members who graduated with first-class honours from their various universities.

However, Nigerians took to the social media platform X to react to the claim by Olukoya that MFM produces the largest number of first-class.

