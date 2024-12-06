A nine-year-old child in Ilorin, Kwara State, set a three-bedroom bungalow on fire while playing with matches, leading to significant damage

A nine-year-old child reportedly set a three-bedroom bungalow ablaze in the Mandate 2 Housing Estate, Ilorin West, Kwara State, on Thursday.

The fire, ignited by a child playing with matches, caused significant damage to the property.

Incident Details

The fire erupted at No. 52 Mandate Housing Estate, destroying a bedroom, kitchen, and balcony.

The child’s play with matches led to the ignition of a mattress, escalating the blaze.

The boy’s mother was outside attending to visitors when neighbors noticed heavy smoke and raised the alarm.

Fire Service Response

The Kwara State Fire Service, in a statement signed by Principal Fire Officer and Head of Media and Publicity, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

“The fire was caused by a nine-year-old child playing with matches, which ignited a mattress and escalated the blaze,” Adekunle stated.

The prompt response of the fire service prevented the complete destruction of the property.

Safety Advisory

The fire service urged parents and guardians to educate children on the dangers of playing with fire.

“Keep matches, lighters, and other flammable materials out of the reach of children,” the statement advised.

As children spend holidays at home with limited supervision, the importance of vigilance was emphasized.

Festive Season Warning

With the festive season approaching, the fire service highlighted the dangers of firecrackers, commonly known as bangers.

“Parents mst educate their children on the dangers of firecrackers and ensure they are used responsibly, if at all. Let us all work together to prevent such tragedies this festive season,” Adekunle added.

