Kwara state government has sanctioned a secondary school teacher, Hajia Hamzat Fatimoh Nike

The teacher was found guilty of fighting on duty, use of foul language on a female corps member at Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin

The teacher was demoted by two grade levels and to be transferred out of her current school as well as undergo counseling sessions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kwara state government has demoted a secondary school teacher, Hajia Hamzat Fatimoh Nike, by two grade levels, for allegedly assaulting a corps member posted to Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin.

Hamzat was found guilty of fighting on duty, use of foul language, insubordination, and disrespect for the national identity that the uniform of the corps members represents.

The investigative panel found the teacher, Hajia Hamzat Fatimoh Nike guilty of fighting on duty Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

This is contained in a joint statement issued by the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, and the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar.

The Press secretary, Kwara Tescom, Sam Bola Onile, made the statement available via the state government X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followKWSG.

The investigative panel set up on the matter said the teacher’s behavior contravenes public service rules.

According to the statement, the teacher is also to be transferred out of her current school as well as undergo counseling sessions.

“The State Government will not tolerate such abuse under any guise.

The government deeply regrets the action of the teacher and reassures the management of the National Youth Service Corps that the development did not represent the people of the state, and it will not happen again.”

Kwara investigates alleged assault on corps member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara state government said it was investigating the alleged assault of a female NYSC member by teachers for not greeting them properly.

The incident, which involved beating and stripping the corps member, has sparked public outrage and calls for action.

The NYSC and the state government have both confirmed the incident and are taking steps to address the situation and ensure justice.

Source: Legit.ng