Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers State High Court has nullified the suspension of the federal Lawmaker Awaji-Inombek Abiante from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abiante represents the Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

The ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara was suspended in May by a parallel PDP Ward Caretaker Executive loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in his Ward 1, Ngo, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The lawmaker was accused of anti-party activities, promoting factions at the ward level, and belonging to a group under the guise of the party, Channels Television reports.

Justice G.O. Ollor on Monday, December 2 said the factional PDP Caretaker Committee lacks the constitutional right to suspend the National Assembly member.

The judge said Abiante was not given a fair hearing, stressing that the action carried out by the factional leaders was illegal. He said the federal lawmaker’s suspension is unconstitutional and stands dismissed.

Reacting to the judgement, Abiante said:

“Let me once again reiterate that those who sat and made the announcement in May are not members of the PDP because their names are nowhere written in the PDP Register of Ward 1, Ngo, Andoni Local Government. These are people hired to be a clog in the wheel of development and good governance in Rivers State championed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara. They will continue to fail.”

