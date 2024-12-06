The federal government has begun payment of pensions and other entitlements to retired military personnel, including three months' arrears

President Tinubu’s directive comes after two days of peaceful protests by retired military personnel demanding their unpaid pensions and salary increases

The Minister of Defence Bello Matawalle confirmed that military veterans have started receiving payment alerts

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the release of funds for the payment of pension arrears, salary increases, and other entitlements owed to retired military personnel.

Tinubu orders payment of pension arrears to retired military personnel

This followed two days of peaceful protests at the Federal Ministry of Finance by military veterans.

Vanguard reported that the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, announced the development on Friday, December 6, expressing gratitude to the President for his swift intervention.

Matawalle commended Tinubu for ensuring the prompt payment of the three-month salary increase and the release of funds for the settlement of pension arrears and other owed entitlements to retired military personnel.

Military personnel receives payment alert

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the minister confirmed that payment alerts for the salary increases have already been received by military personnel.

The minister praised President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of both active and retired military personnel.

He emphasized that the administration remains focused on resolving outstanding pension arrears to enhance the living standards of those who have served the nation.

Matawalle also acknowledged the contributions of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for his dedication to ensuring the successful disbursement of the funds.

“Despite initial setbacks, be assured that Mr. President is committed to uplifting our military forces as they confront the challenges of insecurity,” he stated.

