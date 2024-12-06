The Federal Government has commenced payment of pensions and arrears owed to retired military personnel

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, confirmed that many retirees have already received alerts for the payments

This initiative is believed to show government’s commitment to improving the welfare of both serving and retired military personnel

This announcement was made by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations for the Ministry of Defence.

Payment of Arrears

The move comes in response to recent protests by retired military personnel who disrupted activities at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja.

The retirees had expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to fulfill promises of a 20% to 28% salary increment from January to November 2024.

Allowance for Millitary

They also demanded overdue payments for palliatives, an additional N32,000 in pensions, the bulk payment of the Security Debarment Allowance, and refunds for pension deductions made from medically boarded soldiers’ salaries.

Matawalle assured the public that the payment of arrears has begun, with many military retirees already receiving payment alerts.

He revealed that President Bola Tinubu had released funds to address the outstanding pensions and entitlements.

On Nigerian Millitary

The Nigerian military, officially known as the Nigerian Armed Forces, comprises the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Established in 60s, it is one of Africa's largest military forces and plays a pivotal role in national security, regional peacekeeping, and counter-insurgency operations.

The military is tasked with defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, maintaining internal security, and addressing threats such as terrorism, insurgency, and maritime piracy.

Nigerian Military Pensioners Protest

