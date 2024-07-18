Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has denied that his son, Umar killed someone in an Indian nightclub

Zulum's spokesperson, Abdurrahman Bundi, said the story is mischievous, and defamatory without any speck of truth

Bundi said Governor Zulum warned all those who spread the false information to pull down the story within the next 24 hours and offer an unreserved apology to Governor Zulum

Maiduguri, Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has denied the allegation that his son Umara was arrested for killing some Indian nationals at a nightclub.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media to the governor, Abdurrahman Bundi, said Zulum will not hesitate to take legal action against the purveyors of the news report.

As reported by Leadership, Bundi said the misinformation was published on Nairaland, adding that the online blog also alleged that Governor Zulum travelled to India, attempting to use diplomatic status to resolve the matter.

He said in a statement made to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, according to Vanguard.

Zulum’s spokesperson said the story is mischievous, and defamatory without any speck of truth.

“We hereby warned Nairaland and all those who have spread the false information to pull down this misinformation from its website and platforms within the next 24 hours and offer an unreserved apology to Governor Zulum, his son, and the entire family, or risk legal action. The Governor shall also not hesitate to take legal action against any media outlet that continues to publicise this defamatory information on its platform.

“We would like to inform the public that none of Governor Zulum’s son was either arrested or charged with any crime, or involved in any unlawful activities anywhere.”

Zulum urges Nigerians to shun planned protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Zulum urged citizens to refrain from protesting over economic hardships, assuring that the challenges are temporary.

The governor warns that protests may be manipulated by anarchists, leading to violence and setbacks in the state's progress.

Zulum appeals for patience and collective effort, assuring that the government is working to address food insecurity, unemployment, and healthcare challenges.

