Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has appealed to citizens to refrain from protesting over the current economic hardships, emphasising that the challenges are temporary and the government is working tirelessly to address them.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder meeting in Maiduguri, the governor acknowledged the right to protest, saying it is a fundamental right provided by democracy.

Zulum warns that there exist some enemies of the state waiting to pounce on any protest and turn it violent and lawless.

Source: Facebook

He, however, warned of the potential for manipulation by anarchists and enemies of peace, leading to violence and setbacks in the progress achieved so far, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“While the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, we must acknowledge the high likelihood of such actions being manipulated by anarchists and enemies of peace. These elements thrive on chaos and discord, seeking to derail our collective efforts and exploit our vulnerabilities."

Zulum assures Nigerians of positive changes

Governor Zulum expressed empathy with the citizens, assuring them that the government at both state and federal levels is taking necessary measures to tackle food insecurity, unemployment, and healthcare challenges.

He emphasised the importance of patience and collective effort, noting that the measures being taken will bear fruit with time.

The governor urged stakeholders to consider the potential consequences of protests on the state's fragile peace and the lives and property of its citizens.

He added:

“It is vital that we do not aggravate the situation or jeopardise the returning peace in our state. Any attempt to join the protest could have adverse consequences for the lives and property of our people."

Governor Zulum's appeal comes as the state faces economic hardships, including rising food prices and unemployment.

