Global site navigation

Local editions

"Let's Not Aggravate Situation": Borno Gov Zulum Urges Nigerians to Shun Planned Nationwide Protests
Nigeria

"Let's Not Aggravate Situation": Borno Gov Zulum Urges Nigerians to Shun Planned Nationwide Protests

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha 2 min read
  • Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, urges citizens to refrain from protesting over economic hardships, assuring that the challenges are temporary
  • The governor warns that protests may be manipulated by anarchists, leading to violence and setbacks in the state's progress
  • Zulum appeals for patience and collective effort, assuring that the government is working to address food insecurity, unemployment, and healthcare challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has appealed to citizens to refrain from protesting over the current economic hardships, emphasising that the challenges are temporary and the government is working tirelessly to address them.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder meeting in Maiduguri, the governor acknowledged the right to protest, saying it is a fundamental right provided by democracy.

Governor Zulum Babagana
Zulum warns that there exist some enemies of the state waiting to pounce on any protest and turn it violent and lawless. Image: FB/Zulum Babagana
Source: Facebook

He, however, warned of the potential for manipulation by anarchists and enemies of peace, leading to violence and setbacks in the progress achieved so far, Daily Trust reported.

Read also

Governor Bago leading Niger state to the promised land - MBYC

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“While the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, we must acknowledge the high likelihood of such actions being manipulated by anarchists and enemies of peace. These elements thrive on chaos and discord, seeking to derail our collective efforts and exploit our vulnerabilities."

Zulum assures Nigerians of positive changes

Governor Zulum expressed empathy with the citizens, assuring them that the government at both state and federal levels is taking necessary measures to tackle food insecurity, unemployment, and healthcare challenges.

He emphasised the importance of patience and collective effort, noting that the measures being taken will bear fruit with time.

The governor urged stakeholders to consider the potential consequences of protests on the state's fragile peace and the lives and property of its citizens.

He added:

“It is vital that we do not aggravate the situation or jeopardise the returning peace in our state. Any attempt to join the protest could have adverse consequences for the lives and property of our people."

Read also

"They are a cornerstone": Lawyer explains importance of LG election

Governor Zulum's appeal comes as the state faces economic hardships, including rising food prices and unemployment.

Governor appoints 168 aides, 104 board members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of 168 special assistants to his cabinet.

The secretary to the state government, Bukar Tijjani, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday, March 25, in Maiduguri via a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng specialising in covering politics and current affairs news. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: