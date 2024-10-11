Sulaiman Abubakar, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested at Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan for allegedly stealing cable wire valued at approximately N300,000

Abubakar reportedly entered the stadium during a training session of the Shooting Star Football Club and confessed to sleeping there overnight after security had locked the entrances

In a surprising twist, the mother of the student reportedly fainted as Abubakar was handed over to the police for further investigation

Oyo state, Ibadan - Police authorities have apprehended a 14-year-old student, identified simply as Sulaiman Abubakar for allegedly stealing wire and cables at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba in Ibadan.

Student arrested for theft at Ibadan Sports Complex

Abubakar, a JSS 2 student of Eleyele High School, Ibadan, Oyo state capital, was said to be pilfering the items in the main bowl of the stadium, on Thursday night, October 10.

As reported by The Punch, investigations revealed that he gained entrance into the main-bowl during the training session of the Shooting Star Football Club of Ibadan.

An informed security source disclosed to the press that he had confessed that he slept in one of the rooms after the training.

“He (suspect) said, during an interrogation, that he slept in one of the rooms overnight after the security officers securely locked all entrances to the main bowl,” the security source said.

One of the traders, who pleaded anonymity, said the suspect allegedly used a stone to break pipes in order to access and steal cables connected to the stadium's canopy lights.

“Upon interrogation, the boy confirmed that he broke the pipes with a big stone to cut the camera cables and wires that connect the canopy light.

“He also admitted that he planned to sell it. And the items stolen, according to people, were estimated to be N300,000.00.”

It was further gathered that the mother of the suspect, who lives at Sabo Area, Mokola, was said to have fainted when she saw her son being handcuffed.

“It took the intervention of the stadium workers to revive her. When she later regained consciousness, she stated that the boy offended her the previous night and he was penalised,” she said.

Reacting, the General Manager of the state Sports Council, Tunde Ajibike, confirmed the incident.

Ajibike said he had since been handed over to the police for further investigations.

