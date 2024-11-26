Two Nigerian nationals, Anthony Ibekie and Samuel Aniukwu, have been sentenced to a combined 30 years in US federal prison for defrauding American citizens of $3.5 million

The duo deceived their victims by promising them substantial inheritances and establishing fake romantic relationships to solicit money

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission continues to combat such fraud, and an accomplice, Jennifer Gosha, is scheduled for sentencing in December

Two Nigerian nationals, Anthony Ibekie and Samuel Aniukwu, have been sentenced by a United States federal jury to a combined 30 years in prison for defrauding American citizens out of $3.5 million.

This sentencing follows an undercover law enforcement investigation that uncovered their involvement in various online fraud schemes.

Two Nigerians sentenced to 30 years combined in US. Photo credit: Alvera Jones via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of the Fraud Schemes

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Ibekie and Aniukwu deceived their victims by falsely claiming they had received substantial inheritances, which required some money to claim.

The duo then requested their victims to send money with the promise of repayment once the inheritances were claimed.

Additionally, they carried out romance scams by establishing fake romantic relationships with their victims and convincing them to send money.

The statement highlighted:

“Using aliases, Anthony Emeka Ibekie and Samuel Aniukwu communicated with victims throughout the United States, convincing them they had received substantial inheritances and needed to send money to individuals associated with the defendants in order to claim it.”

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

Upon arraignment on 14 counts, Ibekie and Aniukwu pleaded guilty to their charges. Ibekie, 59, from Oswego, Illinois, was convicted on all counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, making false statements to a bank, and passport fraud.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger on Thursday.

Aniukwu, 50, from Romeoville, Illinois, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and money laundering charges. Judge Seeger sentenced Aniukwu to 10 years in prison on November 8, 2024.

Ongoing Investigations

An accomplice of Ibekie and Aniukwu, Jennifer Gosha, a 52-year-old US citizen from Oak Park, Illinois, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18, 2024, following her guilty plea to charges of wire fraud and making false statements to a federal agent.

