JUST IN: Police Arrest Popular Human Rights Lawyer Farotimi Over Alleged Defamation
- Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer, was arrested by Nigerian Police on defamation allegations
- Sowore condemned the arrest as a misuse of police resources, calling for Farotimi’s release and fairness in handling such cases
- The arrest raises concerns over freedom of expression and potential misuse of the legal system
Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested Dele Farotimi, a renowned human rights lawyer.
The arrest was disclosed by Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, who shared the news on his X handle on Tuesday, December 3.
Sowore calls for immediate release
In his post, Sowore expressed concern over the misuse of police resources for personal disputes.
He further urged the authorities to act justly, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in handling such matters.
“It is pertinent that the Nigerian police are notified that the institution cannot continue to be used to settle personal scores, and we, the citizens of Nigeria, would no longer tolerate such a situation,” Sowore stated.
He urged the police at Zone 2 in Lagos to release Farotimi without delay.
The arrest has raised questions about the potential implications for freedom of expression and the use of legal systems to settle disputes.
Legit.ng notes that Farotimi, known for his advocacy work and outspoken criticism on social and political issues, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
This incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of how personal grievances are handled within the Nigerian legal system and the potential misuse of power.
We’re Investigating Him for Defamation – Ekiti Police Commissioner
The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mr. Adeniran Akinwale, has confirmed to *PUNCH Online* that human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi was arrested for multiple alleged offences.
According to Akinwale, the allegations include “defamation of character, cyberstalking, and other related offences.
However, defamation and cyberstalking are the most firmly established charges so far.”
He explained,
“We’ve been seeking his arrest for some time and were finally able to apprehend him. We are conducting an investigation to determine his level of culpability or innocence.”
The commissioner assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ensure justice in the matter.
