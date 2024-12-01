Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has begun implementing the national minimum wage, refuting claims by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that the state is in default.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibraheem Musa, the government clarified that the lowest-paid worker in Kaduna now earns a gross salary of ₦72,000, which was disbursed in November.

“His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, has adhered to the National Minimum Wage Law by paying the lowest-paid civil servant ₦72,000 last month,” the statement affirmed.

Malam Musa criticized the NLC for lumping Kaduna with non-compliant states, describing it as "grossly unfair," Daily Trust reported.

He explained:

“NLC is focusing on consequential adjustments, but they must understand there is a distinction between salary increments and minimum wage.”

Providing insight into the state’s finances, the statement revealed that Kaduna receives an average of ₦12 billion monthly**, with ₦8 billion from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and ₦4 billion from internally generated revenue.

“The monthly wage bill has increased from ₦5.4 billion to ₦6.3 billion following the implementation of the minimum wage.

"Additionally, the state deducts ₦4 billion monthly for loan repayments, leaving just ₦2 billion for developmental projects,” Musa explained.

He added:

“Spending over 90% of revenue on 84,827 civil servants, who represent just 1% of the state’s population of over 10 million, is unreasonable. The government must also provide for the majority who rely on these resources.”

The government urged the NLC to exercise patience regarding consequential adjustments, emphasizing that such measures would be addressed when the state’s revenue improves, Vanguard reported.

