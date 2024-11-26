Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma approves N70,000 minimum wage for state workers to improve welfare

A 10 per cent pay increase for consolidated salary workers and continued 13th-month salary payments.

Pensioners will receive free healthcare and gratuity payments have begun for retirees

Owerri, Imo state - Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has announced the approval of a new minimum wage for state workers, set at N70,000.

The decision, which follows extensive consultations with labour leaders, aims to enhance the welfare of workers and pensioners across the state.

In a statement shared via his official X page, Governor Uzodimma emphasized that:

"Our commitment as a government to the welfare of Imo workers and pensioners remains a sacred obligation.

"This approval reflects our ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions of our workforce."

Equitable salary adjustments across all cadres

The new wage policy also includes a 10% salary increase for employees on consolidated salary structures.

This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to ensure equitable pay enhancements for all Imo state workers, regardless of their salary grade.

The governor added,

“We are taking steps to ensure that every cadre of our workforce benefits from this increase, as we aim for a more inclusive approach to compensation."

Improved welfare for Imo workers and pensioners

Alongside the minimum wage approval, the government has also acted to improve workers' overall welfare.

This includes reflecting financial promotions recently earned by employees and continuing the regular 13th-month salary payment, which will be sustained for the foreseeable future.

In addition, Imo pensioners will be enrolled in the State Healthcare Services Scheme, providing them with free medical care.

"We are committed to ensuring that our retirees have access to quality healthcare, which is part of our broader welfare plan," Uzodimma stated.

Uzodimma on gratuity payments for retirees

Governor Uzodimma also revealed that the state has begun processing gratuity payments for the next batch of retirees, fulfilling a long-standing promise to those who have served the state.

"We are taking concrete steps to fulfill our obligations to retirees, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve for their years of service," the governor affirmed.

