Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, said there are critical observations that need to be addressed in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

Pantami said he is uncomfortable with several sections of the Bill because they lack clear definitions.

Pantami said the government must try to address the mistrust between it and its citizens. Photo credit: @ProfIsaPantami

He said the lack of clear definitions could lead to significant challenges during implementation and regulatory bodies may exploit these ambiguities when developing their regulatory instruments.

The former minister made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ProfIsaPantami

He advised the National Assembly to suspend Legislative Action for now as some of the challenges could not be addressed by the chambers alone.

Pantami also urged the national assembly to allow for wider consultations on the bills to ensure all relevant stakeholders are contacted.

He listed the following sections of the Nigeria Tax Administrative Bill for review:

1) Section 3(3)

2) Section 7(6)

3) Section 8(2)

4) Section 23

5) Section 28

6) Section 95

7) Section 96

8) Section 97

9) Section 118

10) Section 141 (supremacy clause)

“I believe that tax, constitutional, and business lawyers, among others, also have a significant role to play in improving the bills.”

He added that:

“Finally, the government must try to address the mistrust between it and its citizens, as our situation as a nation is deteriorating due to this mistrust. Citizens are largely suspicious. Building trust is crucial at this juncture for all arms and tiers of government.”

Northerners who rejected tax reform bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu’s tax reform bills have not been well received in the northern part of the country.

Many state governors, federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, and politicians have publicly rejected the tax bills.

The northerners including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said the bill is against the interests of the North and other sub-nationals.

Source: Legit.ng