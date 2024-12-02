Governor Abdullahi Sule has explained why state governors wanted the Tax Reform Bills withdrawn from the national assembly

The Nasarawa state governor said he and his colleagues only wanted some clarifications on the proposed bills

He explained that it is not true that the 36 state governors of the federation are against the tax reform bills

FCT, Abuja - Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the governors only wanted to get clarifications in some areas about the Tax Reform Bills.

Sule said it is wrong to say that 36 state governors of the federation are against the bills.

The governor stated this while speaking at the Channels Televisions Townhall on Monday, December 2.

He hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills but stated that there were questions that needed answers.

“The issue of increasing the VAT from 20 percent to 60 percent at the point of generation, and I am happy that Taiwo said it has now changed not just at the point of generation but also consumption, that is fine.

“Those were some of the issues mentioned by the governors. The governors said, you know what, why don’t you withdraw the bills, let us discuss it, let us understand it,”

The governor argued that there wouldn’t have been any call to withdraw the bills if the Town Hall meeting had happened before the bills were sent to the National Assembly.

He added that the Town Hall Meeting was one of the steps that should have been taken by the Taiwo Oyedele’s Tax Reform Committee.

The APC governor said things would have been properly explained at the Town Hall Meeting.

