The founder of the Kukah Centre, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has reacted to the controversial tax reform bills

Bishop Kukah said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tax reform bills will end the elites’ financial recklessness in the country

He said the reforms should end the narrative of Nigerians living in a country richly blessed but are spectators to the irresponsibility of the elites

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The founder of the Kukah Centre, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the tax reform bills lead to the development of the country.

Kukah said he believes Tinubu's controversial bills will end the elites’ financial recklessness.

Kukah said the tax reform must get Nigeria working again. Photo credit: Matthew Hassan Kukah

Source: UGC

He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, December 3.

The popular man of God said the tax reform must get Nigeria working again.

He lamented the inability of the governors to create enough gatherings to contain the energy, vision, and competing narratives of their citizens.

“So I am excited because hopefully, we can take the time to listen to the conversation about how to avoid and end this financial recklessness, and the irony of Nigerians living by the seaside and washing their faces with saliva. The reforms should end the narrative of Nigerians living in a country that is so richly endowed but are spectators to the rascality and irresponsibility of the elites who continue to mismanage our resources. So I’m hopeful that this is the beginning of a very long journey of fiscal management and efficiency that can lead to the growth and development of the kind of country that we envision."

Why governors wanted tax reform bills withdrawn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule explained why state governors wanted the tax reform bills withdrawn from the national assembly.

The Nasarawa state governor said he and his colleagues only wanted some clarifications on the proposed bills.

He explained that it is not true that the 36 state governors of the federation are against the tax reform bills.

Source: Legit.ng