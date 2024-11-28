The Federal Government, led by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Police Force, has launched a joint operation and training

The Nigerian police in a statement on X, said the exercise is to enhance national security and equip security forces to address emerging threats effectively

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are advised to expect a crisis response drill and remain calm

In a significant step toward enhancing national security, the Federal Government has initiated a joint operation and training exercise aimed at equipping security forces with the skills to respond effectively to security threats.

The initiative, according to the Nigerian police, is being spearheaded by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement shared via X (formerly Twitter) by the Nigerian Police by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer.

The statement advised residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs to expect a simulation exercise on crisis response near the Idu Train Station on Thursday, November 28, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Police assure public safety during the drill

The statement added that the exercise will simulate emergency response scenarios involving heavy sounds of explosives, The Punch reported.

While the operation may appear intense, the authorities assured residents that it would be conducted in a controlled environment with no risk to public safety.

“This simulation is part of a comprehensive strategy to prepare our security forces to address emerging security challenges effectively.

"We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this critical operation,” he stated.

The statement further explained that the simulation is part of a broader effort by the Federal Government to combat all forms of crime and criminality in Nigeria.

Residents of the FCT are encouraged to remain calm and supportive during the exercise.

Authorities emphasized that public cooperation is key to ensuring the success of such initiatives.

