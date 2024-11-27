Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Service (DSS), has threatened to sue #Endbadgovernance protester, Khalid Aminu, over the claim that he was tortured in the secret agency custody.

The security agency demanded that Aminu retract his recent claim that he was brutalized during an interview on a Channels Television programme.

DSS orders #Endbadgovernance protester to retract his torture claims Photo credit: DSS

Source: Twitter

Amunu claimed the DSS officers started beating him, with boots, kicks, and all that after he was arrested on August 3rd at NEPA Roundabout.

According to Vanguard, he explained that the protesters pushed into their Hilux, some into SUVs, and taken to the DSS com

“When we got there, the first thing I received was a strong cane, like an armoured cable that they used. If I pull up my chest, you will see. They started beating me, I was flat down and they were blasting me with all forms of sticks, armoured cables, everything you can think of”

The lawyer to the DSS, Mohammed Sani Ndanusa, SAN, said Aminu’s allegation was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the security agency’s reputation.

Ndanusa said Aminu’s torture claim has reduced the DSS client’s hard-earned name within its professional realm.

“You will agree with us that your above representation has caused our client a lot of embarrassment both within and outside Nigeria,” and advised him to “make a retraction .. and cause same to be published in three widely read newspapers, failure to which we shall be compelled… to initiate legal proceedings against you.”

Aminu’s torture claim is directly opposite to other protesters who told newsmen that they were not tortured while in DSS custody in Kaduna.

Bail conditions court granted 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters were granted bail by a federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted N10 million bail to the 72 arraigned and protesters alongside other conditions.

The defendants who participated in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest against economic hardship were mostly minors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng