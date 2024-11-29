Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Nigerian Governor Begins Payment of Higher Minimum Wage, Details Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Nigerian Governor Begins Payment of Higher Minimum Wage, Details Emerge

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved a new minimum wage of N75,554 for public servants
  • The agreement was reached after a signing ceremony between the state government and labour leaders
  • Pensioners in Osun State will also benefit from the new policy, with a monthly payment of N25,000 approved to ensure financial security

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

In a significant move to improve the welfare of public servants, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the implementation of a new minimum wage of N75,554.

The payment is set to begin in December 2024, with a one-month arrears to be paid to state public servants.

Governor Ademola Adeleke approves N75k minimum wage for Osun state workers
Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke signs N75k minimum wage for workers Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01
Source: Twitter

Agreement reached with Labor leaders

The decision follows a recent signing ceremony between the state government and labour leaders, finalizing the agreement for the minimum wage increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

This was, however, contained in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter)

Read also

Breaking: WTO General Council reappoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for second term as Director-General

This step comes as part of the state government's continued effort to enhance the living standards of its workers.

Governor Adeleke’s administration is also extending benefits to retired state employees, approving a monthly payment of N25,000 for pensioners in Osun State.

This inclusive approach underscores the government's commitment to ensuring financial security for both active and retired public servants.

Fubara begins payment of N85k for Rivers workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported just over a month after approving a new minimum wage, the Rivers state government has reportedly commenced implementing the N85,000 it promised.

Public school teachers and other state workers said they had received their November salary alert, which included the new wage amount.

Chukwuma Osunna, the chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers state chapter, confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: