Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved a new minimum wage of N75,554 for public servants

The agreement was reached after a signing ceremony between the state government and labour leaders

Pensioners in Osun State will also benefit from the new policy, with a monthly payment of N25,000 approved to ensure financial security

In a significant move to improve the welfare of public servants, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the implementation of a new minimum wage of N75,554.

The payment is set to begin in December 2024, with a one-month arrears to be paid to state public servants.

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke signs N75k minimum wage for workers Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Agreement reached with Labor leaders

The decision follows a recent signing ceremony between the state government and labour leaders, finalizing the agreement for the minimum wage increase.

This was, however, contained in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter)

This step comes as part of the state government's continued effort to enhance the living standards of its workers.

Governor Adeleke’s administration is also extending benefits to retired state employees, approving a monthly payment of N25,000 for pensioners in Osun State.

This inclusive approach underscores the government's commitment to ensuring financial security for both active and retired public servants.

Fubara begins payment of N85k for Rivers workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported just over a month after approving a new minimum wage, the Rivers state government has reportedly commenced implementing the N85,000 it promised.

Public school teachers and other state workers said they had received their November salary alert, which included the new wage amount.

Chukwuma Osunna, the chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers state chapter, confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

