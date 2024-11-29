A Makurdi High Court nullified the APC's seven-man caretaker committee in Benue State

Justice T.A. Kume criticized the APC National Working Committee, emphasizing the need for fairness

The court invalidated all actions taken by the caretaker committee, while the Agada-led faction hailed the ruling as a landmark victory for justice

Makurdi, Benue state - A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice T.A. Kume, has nullified the appointment of a seven-man caretaker committee by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

The decision followed a legal challenge by Austine Agada, the embattled APC chairman in the state, who contested the dissolution of the elected state working committee by the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

Benue high court sacks caretaker committee of APC Photo credit: @officialAPCNig/@Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

In his ruling, Justice Kume declared the dissolution of the Agada-led executive committee unconstitutional and a violation of the party's rules, The Sun reported.

He emphasized that the NWC’s actions amounted to a denial of fair hearing for Agada and his team, Vanguard reported.

Justice Kume drew a poignant analogy to underscore the importance of fair hearing, saying:

“Even in the Garden of Eden, God exemplified the importance of fair hearing by asking questions before taking action against Adam."

He questioned the rationale behind the NWC’s decision, adding,

“In stark contrast, the National Working Committee denied Agada a fair hearing. It begs the question: Shouldn’t the Committee, as mortal beings, strive to uphold the same standards of justice and fairness demonstrated by God?”

Caretaker committee’s actions nullified

The court further ruled that all actions taken by the seven-man caretaker committee appointed by the APC national secretariat were invalid.

Justice Kume reiterated that the NWC's decision to appoint the committee without following due process violated the rights of the dissolved executive.

The ruling was met with applause from the Agada-led faction of the APC.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, the group described the judgment as "a landmark victory for justice, fairness, and the rule of law."

Source: Legit.ng