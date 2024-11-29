The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has inaugurated a nine-member election petition tribunal to address disputes from the November 16 local government elections

The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has inaugurated a nine-member local government election petition tribunal to address disputes arising from the November 16 local government elections.

The tribunal, comprising five men and four women, was sworn in at the judiciary complex in Kobape, Abeokuta, in line with Section 85 (1 and 3) of the Ogun State Electoral Law.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Dipeolu emphasized the critical role of the tribunal in ensuring justice, urging its members to remain impartial and steadfast.

"Elections are the bedrock of democracy, providing citizens the opportunity to choose their representatives in an atmosphere of freedom and fairness," she stated.

Justice Dipeolu charged the members to shun corruption, uphold fairness, and approach their duties with humility and dedication, Channels Television reported.

“Justice is rooted in confidence, and confidence is destroyed when right-minded people go away thinking the judge was biased,” she quoted

A Mandate to Uphold Democracy

Describing the tribunal as custodians of democracy, Justice Dipeolu reminded the members of their responsibility to deliver justice for all stakeholders, The Punch reported.

“It is not justice for the appellant only. Justice is not even only a two-way traffic. It is really a three-way traffic: justice for the appellant, justice for the respondent, and justice for society at large,” she said, quoting Lord Denning.

She further underscored the significance of the rule of law in their work.

"The rule of law is the cornerstone of any civilized society, and its observance is non-negotiable," she affirmed.

