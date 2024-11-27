The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has suspended Habibu Umar, the member representing Kirfi Local Government in the state House of Assembly, over allegations of insubordination.

The announcement was made in a letter addressed to the state House of Assembly Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, and signed by the PDP state chairman, Sama’ila Burga.

Bauchi PDP suspends reps member over insubordination Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Habibu Umar

Source: Facebook

According to the letter, the decision followed a series of investigative steps in line with the PDP constitution.

PDP highlights violation of party constitution

The letter stated that Umar was issued a query on November 5, 2024, for acts of insubordination, which were reported by the executive members of his ward in Beni.

“Habibu Umar was issued with a query letter from the party dated 5th November, 2024, for an act of insubordination as reported against him for violating Sections 58 (9) (1) and (f) of the Constitution of the Party 2017 (as amended),” Burga noted.

He explained that the case was forwarded to a disciplinary committee set up on November 11, 2024, which conducted an extensive investigation.

Umar declared guilty and suspended indefinitely

Following the investigation, the disciplinary committee found Umar guilty and recommended his indefinite suspension.

“The committee, after critical investigation and evaluation of the facts before it, found the honourable member guilty of the said offence and therefore recommended his suspension with immediate effect in compliance with Section 59 (4) and (5) of the party’s constitution indefinitely,” Burga explained.

The suspension, effective November 25, 2024, prohibits Umar from participating in any party activity until further notice.

While the PDP’s official statement did not elaborate on the nature of Umar’s alleged insubordination, sources within the party revealed that his suspension might be linked to his alleged alliance with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and a key figure in Nigerian politics, has been at odds with some PDP factions over his perceived closeness to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng