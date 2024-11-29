Senator Oluremi Tinubu presented President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with intricately crafted calabashes from Bauchi state

The gift of the calabashes is part of the efforts to enhance bilateral relations between Nigeria and France, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the development

Legit.ng reported that French President Emmanuel Macron, wife, received Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who is on a 3-day visit to France, and wife Oluremi in Paris

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, presented President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with specially crafted calabashes from Bauchi state on Thursday, November 28.

Dada Olusegun, special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, made this known via a post shared on his X page.

The post accompanied by a video, reads:

"Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu presents President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with specially crafted Calabashes from Bauchi state."

Legit.ng reported that the president visited the European country on Wednesday, November 27, at the invitation of the French president to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

These meetings will focus on stimulating interest in exchange programs that promote skill development for youths and improve their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Nigerians react to First Lady's gift to French leaders

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the development.

See the video below:

