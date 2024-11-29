Remi Tinubu Gifts French President Special Calabashes from Nigeria, Video Trends
- Senator Oluremi Tinubu presented President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with intricately crafted calabashes from Bauchi state
- The gift of the calabashes is part of the efforts to enhance bilateral relations between Nigeria and France, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the development
- Legit.ng reported that French President Emmanuel Macron, wife, received Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who is on a 3-day visit to France, and wife Oluremi in Paris
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, presented President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with specially crafted calabashes from Bauchi state on Thursday, November 28.
Dada Olusegun, special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, made this known via a post shared on his X page.
The post accompanied by a video, reads:
"Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu presents President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with specially crafted Calabashes from Bauchi state."
Legit.ng reported that the president visited the European country on Wednesday, November 27, at the invitation of the French president to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
These meetings will focus on stimulating interest in exchange programs that promote skill development for youths and improve their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, and innovation.
Nigerians react to First Lady's gift to French leaders
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the development. Legit.ng captured a few reactions below:
@Olarich0011 tweeted:
"Wow nice."
@VoteAsiwaju tweeted:
"This is so great to watch.
"What a fulfilling partners living a fulfilling and a purposeful lifestyle."
@AdelabuMustaph2 tweeted:
"God bless the First lady."
@ae1tony tweeted:
"To beg for money."
See the video below:
Tinubu receives customised Jersey in France
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was presented with a customised jersey of France by his host, French President Emmanuel Macron.
During his visit, President Tinubu will be received by President Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, at the historic Les Invalides and Palais de l'Élysée.
The initial ceremonies will pave the way for bilateral meetings between the two leaders.
Source: Legit.ng
