Thierry Henry met business mogul Tony Elumelu as Nigerian President Bola Tinubu paid a state visit to France

Tinubu led some stakeholders to meet Emmanuel Macron, where they discussed bilateral relations

Cameras captured the moment Arsenal legend Henry had a chit-chat with the chairman of UBA Group, Elumelu

France football icon and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was spotted with Nigerian business mogul Tony Elumelu.

The chairman of UBA Group, Elumelu, signed an agreement for UBA’s full banking operations in France.

This agreement was sealed in the presence of Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Thierry Henry met with Tony Elumelu in France. Photo: John Todd.

Source: Getty Images

Thierry Henry meets Tony Elumelu

Also in attendance was Thierry Henry, who shared a special moment with the banking icon.

Footage shows the pair, dressed in black, taking selfies as they took advantage of the special moment.

While Elumelu attempted to take a selfie with the football star, Henry grabbed the phone and clicked away before saying, 'How bodi?' which means, 'How are you?'

The moment allowed Nigerians and French citizens to interact as discussions were held on bilateral relations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Elumelu said via Punch:

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers.

"Not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole and French and European customers transacting with Africa."

Nigerians react as Henry meets Elumelu

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the Instagram post to react.

@feat_media_naija shared the clip with the caption:

"Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu meets up with former French professional footballer/ coach Thierry Henry in Paris.

@the_wearsmarket said:

"Be a father that is successful, your children will be proud of you."

@moiramade_xo suggested:

"Eh! Tinubu, what did you put in the stew!! This sudden romance btw Naija and France makes me very uncomfortable o! Hian...ok o..."

Remi Tinubu presents gifts to Macron

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, presented crafted calabashes to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a post shared on his X page.

He disclosed that the gift items were specially crafted in Bauchi State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng