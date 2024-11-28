Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has begun to implement the N72,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state

Bashir Suleiman-Zuntu, the state accountant general, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 28, adding that all complaints should be directed to the query and enquiry office

However, some Nigerians have expressed contrary reactions to the announcement, complaining that the payments have been with several discrepancies

Governor Uba Sani has announced the commencement of the implementation of N72,000 minimum wage to workers in Kaduna state. Bashir Suleiman-Zuntu, the state accountant general, tweeted the development on Thursday, November 28.

However, Suleiman-Zuntu's tweet has generated mixed reactions from some Nigerians in the comment section. They are complaining that workers from Levels seven and eight upwards are receiving an increment of N3000 to N5000.

Reactions trail implementation of new minimum wage for workers in Kaduna Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

The commissioner noted that all complaints should be directed to his office's queries and enquiry complaints section. His tweet reads in part:

"If you encounter any evidence of payments below N72,000, please do not hesitate to submit a complaint to the Queries & Enquiry Unit of the Office of the Accountant General, Kaduna State."

Reactions on minimum wage implementation

Below are some of their reactions:

Sarkin Yaki na Baba Buhari wrote:

"As you speak, teachers are seriously crumbling. Many only got 3k or 4k, especially those on levels 9, 10, and 11, while those in 8 ñow 75k from 54k! Considering the hardship and economic heat, this should be revisited! Tell us what method was used to arrive at all these figures!"

Aliyu Rufai commented:

"Sir, what are the modalities used in calculating this 72K minimum wage? As most senior civil servants receiving above 72K received the addition of 3K? And some especially from access bank in grade level 8 are even receiving less than 30K."

Habib Umar reacted:

"Fear Allah, Sir, The so-called implementation of minimum wage of Kaduna is hogwash! How, for heaven's sake, will someone in level 8 receive 75,000, and you say you implement 72,000 minimum wages? This is the greatest yaudara I've ever seen."

Bello A. Alkammawa hinted about workers going on strike. He stated:

"Many workers had told me that they've not received the minimum wage and if care wasn't taken report allegedly indicated that State NLC may go to strike on Monday next week."

N. T. Bashir commended the state governor for the move. He said:

"⁠Timely Implementation! The Office of the Accountant General has done a great job in ensuring the N72,000 minimum wage is implemented on time."

See the statement here:

Governor Sani speaks on witch-hunting El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna state governor Uba Sani had denied insinuations that his government was witch-hunting Nasir El-Rufai, the state's immediate past governor.

Governor Sani said he had been on good terms with all the state's former governors since 1999 and that El-Rufai was not left out.

According to the governor, he did not interfere in the state House of Assembly activities, which is currently probing ₦432 billion fraud allegation against El-Rufai.

Source: Legit.ng