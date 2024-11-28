A fire outbreak has caused “significant” damage to properties of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ikoyi, Lagos

LASEMA said in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu on Thursday, November 28, that the fire gutted two buildings consisting of the control rooms, music and radio studio

The fire, which started on Wednesday night, November 27, reportedly emanated from an air conditioning unit before escalating to adjoining buildings

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Radio Nigeria building in Ikoyi, Lagos, was razed by fire on Wednesday evening, November 27.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, shared a video of the occurrence on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Legit.ng gathered that officers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and firefighters were at the scene until Thursday morning, November 28, trying to extinguish the flames.

Providing details about the fire incident, Margaret Adeseye, director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, disclosed that the agency received a distress call around 5:30 PM, on Wednesday, November 27.

The Nation quoted Adeseye as saying:

“The public is assured that collaborative efforts with the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders, including the Nigerian Police, have brought the situation under control, confining the fire to the studio section of the U-shaped one-story building where it started.

"While the cause of the fire is yet unknown and no casualties have been reported, damping down of the fire embers continues.”

Watch the video below:

Causes of fire incidents in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that fire incidents are common in Nigeria. The Federal Fire Service reported that the main causes of fire incidents include electrical sparks, electrical equipment, and untraceable origins.

Other causes are arson, accidents, automobile fires, gas, special services, cigarette stubs, and bush burning.

