A fire broke out on a section of the Lagos Blue Line track near the NEPA Station by Eko Bridge on Saturday, October 26, around 4:12 p.m

Emergency responders swiftly contained the fire, preventing injuries or additional damage

Lagos State spokesperson Gboyega Akosile assured residents the area is now safe and encouraged them to stay tuned for updates from LAMATA regarding train operations

A section of the Lagos Blue Line track caught fire on Saturday afternoon, October 26, causing an alarm near the NEPA Station by Eko Bridge in Lagos’s Apogbon area.

According to a statement by Gboyega Akosile, spokesperson for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the fire erupted at approximately 4:12 p.m., temporarily disrupting activities in the vicinity.

Fire guts Lagos Blue Line track Photo credit: @Lasg

Source: Twitter

How emergency responders contained the fire outbreak

Emergency teams responded rapidly, extinguishing the blaze before it could cause further damage or harm, The Punch reported.

Akosile confirmed that no casualties were reported and that the track was devoid of train service when the fire occurred.

He shared via X.com, formerly Twitter:

“Lagosians in that area can go about their business peacefully as the situation is under control."

Further updates on train operations

Akosile advised residents to stay tuned for additional updates on train operations from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

"Kindly await further details on the operations of the train from @Lamataonline,” he added.

See the video below:

Lagos govt launches initiative to boost GDP, tourism

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government has unveiled what it called the Lagos Cultural Mission Initiative to showcase its cultural heritage to the world and aid partnerships with countries globally.

Idris Aregbe, the special adviser to the state governor on tourism, arts, and culture, spoke at the launch of the initiative at the Nike Arts Gallery in Lekki, Lagos state on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The event, tagged “Advancing the Essence of Culture”, featured art exhibitions, cultural performances, and traditional food displays, which was attended by representatives from over 20 embassies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng