The police have denied the report of the kidnapping of the former commissioner in Imo, Lasbery Okafor Anyanwu

In a statement, the security agency explained that the former commissioner was duly arrested on Sunday, November 24

According to the police, the arrest of Anyanwu was not connected to any political motive but was in connection with the ongoing investigation in alleged fraudulent activities

According to the police, Anyanwu was invited for questioning in relation to a petition received by the police alleging that he was involved in some shady deals while serving as a commissioner in Imo State. The police stated that Anyanwu's arrest was necessary to facilitate a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Police denies arrested former Imo state commissioner Photo Credit: @PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

Where police arrest former Imo commissioner

The Nation reported that the police also clarified that Anyanwu was not arrested at his residence, as had been reported by some media outlets. Instead, he was arrested at a hotel in Abuja, where he had been invited for questioning. The police stated that Anyanwu is currently being detained at a police facility, where he is cooperating with investigators.

The police assured the public that the investigation into Anyanwu's activities is ongoing and that he will be charged in court if the allegations against him are found to be true. The police also appealed to the public to disregard any speculation or misinformation about Anyanwu's arrest, assuring that the investigation would be thorough and transparent.

The police statement comes amidst speculation that Anyanwu's arrest was politically motivated, given his past role as a commissioner in Imo State. However, the police have insisted that the arrest was purely based on the allegations against him and that the investigation will be conducted without bias or prejudice.

Source: Legit.ng