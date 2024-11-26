Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Kano, Kano state - Barely three weeks after receiving the committee report for the review of the new minimum wage and subsequent approval of N71,000, the Kano state government has commenced the implementation of the newly-approved pay.

This update was provided on Tuesday, November 26, by Aliyu Yusuf, the director of public enlightenment, office of the head of civil service Kano state.

Legit.ng reports that the new pay is higher than the FG's approved N70,000.

In line with the government's tradition for the payments of salary and wages for its workers on the 25th of every month, Kano state workers started receiving their November salaries with the approved increment.

Speaking on the development, Abdullahi Musa, the head of civil service in Kano state, expressed gratitude to God for enabling the governor to fulfil his promise.

He said that since the very day the governor made the pronouncement on the salary increase, "I remained optimistic that the governor's words will be matched with action."

The head of service solicited the cooperation of the teaming civil servants in the state to rededicate themselves to the service for effective and efficient service delivery.

Furthermore, he urged them to ensure the reciprocation of the gesture by exhibiting hard work and fear of God in the discharge of their assignments, to justify what they are earning fully.

While reiterating the government's commitment towards continuous improvement of the welfare of its workers, he admonished them to judiciously utilise the increment to better their living conditions by shunning away from all possible extravagant spending.

Notably, a cross-section of some Kano state workers were seen celebrating upon receiving alerts of reviewed packages in their November salaries, as promised by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Minimum wage: Kano governor confirms "significant increment"

Meanwhile, in a tweet on his verified X account, Governor Yusuf wrote:

"I can confirm that civil and public servants in Kano have now received significant increment in their salaries as promised.

"I thank them for their support and patience. We shall do more to improve their welfare."

Uzodimma approves new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, announced the approval of a new minimum wage for state workers, set at N70,000.

The decision, which reportedly followed extensive consultations with labour leaders, 'aims to enhance the welfare of workers and pensioners across the state'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng