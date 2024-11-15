Senator Monday Okpebholo has appointed Hon. Gani Audu as Chief of Staff to drive reforms in Edo State

Audu, with degrees from Auchi Polytechnic, Benson Idahosa University, and Baze University, has served as Etsako West Local Government Chairman and a member of the Edo State House of Assembly

The appointment is part of Governor Okpebholo’s efforts to enhance governance and continue the state’s development agenda

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has made a significant move in his administration by appointing Hon. Gani Audu as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement released by the Secretary to State Government, Musa Umar Ikhilor.

In the official communication, Governor Okpebholo emphasized that Hon. Audu's appointment would play a crucial role in driving meaningful reforms and advancing the State’s development agenda.

"It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the good people of Edo State, that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Hon. Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff. The appointment takes immediate effect," the statement read.

Governor Okpebholo’s decision to appoint Hon. Audu is seen as part of his broader strategy to ensure effective governance and to continue pushing forward the reforms that have been a hallmark of his administration, Vanguard reported.

Who is Hon. Audu?

Hon. Gani Audu, born on August 18, 1969, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

A graduate of Auchi Polytechnic with an HND, he also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Benson Idahosa University and an M.Sc in Intelligence and Global Security from Baze University, Abuja, which he completed in 2024.

Audu has a long history of public service, having served as the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council from 2004 to 2010.

He was later elected as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, representing the Etsako West Constituency 1 from 2015 to 2023.

In addition, he was the deputy governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2020 Edo State Governorship election.

Tinubu reacts as Okpebholo takes over

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated Senator Okpebholo on his inauguration as governor of Edo state.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu (information and strategy), the Nigerian leader bemoaned the alleged attempts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to undermine the legislative branch, which he said hindered its effectiveness for much of its tenure.

