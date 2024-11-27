Former governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has finally landed at the FCT High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 16-count charge against Bello over alleged diversion of N110 billion

Legit.ng reported that the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governor presented himself to the anti0graft agency on Tuesday, November 26

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has appeared before an FCT High Court sitting at Maitama, Abuja for arraignment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) produced the former governor over alleged N110.4bn fraud on Wednesday, November 27.

EFCC produced Yahaya Bello in court Photo credit: BBC News Yoruba

Source: Instagram

According to Vanguard, Bello is billed to enter his plea to a 16-count charge ordering on his alleged complicity in an N110 billion fraud.

Justice Maryanne Anenih fixed Wednesday, November 27, for the former governor’s arraignment over the alleged diversion of N110 billion in Kogi’s funds.

Legit.ng recalls that Bello presented himself at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office on Tuesday, November 26, accompanied by his legal team.

Driving himself in a black Hilux, Bello arrived at the commission's office, maintaining a calm demeanor.

The visit comes shortly after a Supreme Court judgment dismissed challenges against the EFCC's constitutionality, reaffirming the commission's authority to investigate financial crimes across states.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in an interview on Tuesday evening, November 26, said Bello is having a session with investigators of the commission.

Oyewale added that Bello “will be detained and arraigned in court as soon as possible.”

“Yes, he (Yahaya Bello) was arrested today around 12:54 PM, together with three of his lawyers. He is having a session with our investigators and he's in our custody.”

Why Police can’t help EFCC to arrest Bello

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said security agencies are struggling to arrest Bello due to the complexities of the case.

Bello is wanted by the EFCC for alleged financial crimes totalling N80.2 billion, but his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, has allegedly thwarted multiple arrest attempts by hiding him in his lodge.

Onanuga explains that Bello is effectively shielded from arrest because Ododo enjoys immunity, making it impossible for police to enter the governor's residence to apprehend him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng