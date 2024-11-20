Former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, was said to have opposed the nomination of his son, Cyril as commissioner

Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, said it was the decision of Governor Monday Okpebholo to appoint Cyril

Idahosa argued that Cyril being Oshiomhole’s son should not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Benin City - The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, claimed Senator Adams Oshiomhole, opposed the nomination of his son, Cyril, as Commissioner for Health-designate.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo appointed Oshiomhole's son alongside two others to hit the ground running on his first day in office as the number one citizen in the state.

Idahosa said Oshimhole was against his son's nomination as commissioner. Photo credit: @ThefrontrankHub/ Adams Oshimhole

Source: UGC

Idahosa said Governor Okpebholo appointed Cyril based on competence and not because of his father.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, November 20.

“This position has nothing to do with Adams Oshiomhole. In fact, Adams opposed it. He was against the nomination because of the vision the governor has for the people of Edo State. The governor made the decision to appoint Cyril based on competence, not because of his father.”

Speaking further, he said Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor is fully qualified to serve in the cabinet.

He argued that being Oshiomhole’s son should not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage

“Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor. He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet. The fact that he is Oshiomhole’s son does not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage. He will serve as Commissioner for Health based on merit.”

Edo Governor Okpebholo announces 6 new appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that six new officials were appointed to various key roles within Governor Okpebholo's administration.

The six new appointments will take effect immediately from Friday, November 15, 2024, in Edo state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, said Okpebholo is committed to selecting experienced professionals to advance the state’s development agenda

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng