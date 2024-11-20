“Adams Opposed it”: Why Okpebholo Nominated Oshiomhole’s Son as Commissioner, Edo Dep Gov Explains
- Former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, was said to have opposed the nomination of his son, Cyril as commissioner
- Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, said it was the decision of Governor Monday Okpebholo to appoint Cyril
- Idahosa argued that Cyril being Oshiomhole’s son should not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Benin City - The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, claimed Senator Adams Oshiomhole, opposed the nomination of his son, Cyril, as Commissioner for Health-designate.
Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo appointed Oshiomhole's son alongside two others to hit the ground running on his first day in office as the number one citizen in the state.
Idahosa said Governor Okpebholo appointed Cyril based on competence and not because of his father.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, November 20.
“This position has nothing to do with Adams Oshiomhole. In fact, Adams opposed it. He was against the nomination because of the vision the governor has for the people of Edo State. The governor made the decision to appoint Cyril based on competence, not because of his father.”
Speaking further, he said Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor is fully qualified to serve in the cabinet.
He argued that being Oshiomhole’s son should not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage
“Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor. He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet. The fact that he is Oshiomhole’s son does not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage. He will serve as Commissioner for Health based on merit.”
Edo Governor Okpebholo announces 6 new appointments
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that six new officials were appointed to various key roles within Governor Okpebholo's administration.
The six new appointments will take effect immediately from Friday, November 15, 2024, in Edo state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, said Okpebholo is committed to selecting experienced professionals to advance the state’s development agenda
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.