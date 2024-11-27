Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has disclosed the greatest problem confronting Nigeria

Jonathan said the greatest problem confronting Nigeria from a political perspective is its lack of unity

He said lack of unity has created "a country with so much diversity: diversity of human beings and diversity in terms of religion"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, said the greatest problem confronting the country is a lack of unity.

Jonath said until the lack of unity is resolved genuine development will remain elusive.

Jonathan said there must be a reason for bringing the north and south together Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Getty Images

He said Nigerians should have recognised the benefits of unity after over 100 years of amalgamation, Daily Trust reports.

The former Nigerian leader made this known while speaking as chairman of the Wellmann Group Colloquium in Effurun, Delta state, on Tuesday, November 26.

Jonathan lambasted federal lawmakers in the National Assembly for prioritising their ethnic groups over the nation.

“There must be a reason why these people felt that bringing these two parts, the rainforest area and the savannah together, would form a better country. But that now creates a country with so much diversity: diversity of human beings and diversity in terms of religion. Then, from the amalgamation to date, we have not been able to develop ourselves to the extent that we see ourselves as one.”

