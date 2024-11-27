Former President Jonathan Discloses Nigeria’s Greatest Problem
- Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has disclosed the greatest problem confronting Nigeria
- Jonathan said the greatest problem confronting Nigeria from a political perspective is its lack of unity
- He said lack of unity has created "a country with so much diversity: diversity of human beings and diversity in terms of religion"
FCT, Abuja - Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, said the greatest problem confronting the country is a lack of unity.
Jonath said until the lack of unity is resolved genuine development will remain elusive.
He said Nigerians should have recognised the benefits of unity after over 100 years of amalgamation, Daily Trust reports.
The former Nigerian leader made this known while speaking as chairman of the Wellmann Group Colloquium in Effurun, Delta state, on Tuesday, November 26.
Jonathan lambasted federal lawmakers in the National Assembly for prioritising their ethnic groups over the nation.
“There must be a reason why these people felt that bringing these two parts, the rainforest area and the savannah together, would form a better country. But that now creates a country with so much diversity: diversity of human beings and diversity in terms of religion. Then, from the amalgamation to date, we have not been able to develop ourselves to the extent that we see ourselves as one.”
Jonathan recounts how he felt losing to Buhari
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jonathan recounted how he felt losing to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.
Jonathan said he felt like the whole world was against him after he lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said it was not easy to lose an election as a sitting president and shared how he was able to come out of the experience.
