The Arewa Consensus for Jonathan, a prominent Northern political group, has openly expressed regret over its 2015 decision to vote against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

You will recall that in 2015, Jonathan lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari after a fierce election contest and widespread opposition.

Legit.ng noted that the tide is shifting, with the North seemingly rallying behind Jonathan and opposing President Bola Tinubu, likely due to the ongoing economic challenges in the country.

This, however seemed to be the case when the ACJ, at a press briefing held in Bauchi on Sunday, November 10, spoke in high volumes about the benefits enjoyed by the north under Jonathan's administration.

The group pointed that the former president prioritized human development in the region, The Gurdian reported.

It's national coordinator, Manniru Musa Yisin, said:

"As Nigerians of Northern extraction, we felt especially privileged under Jonathan’s administration when he introduced a human development program tailored to address the region’s challenges.

"For instance, appreciating the value of education for both personal and national development, we owe a debt of gratitude to His Excellency, the former President, for implementing the Almajiri Education Initiative."

GEJ lauded over support for Almajiri education initiative

Making a stark contrast, the group pointed out that the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, prioritized human development in the region, particularly through initiatives like the Almajiri Education Program, Vanguard reported.

They added that President Bola Tinubu, in contrast, has not addressed such critical issues, with the North facing increasing economic hardship under his administration.

ACJ bemoans rising economic hardship under Tinubu

Speaking on the current economic state of the nation, Yisin criticized the current administration, attributing widespread economic hardship to what he described as "anti-people policies."

Yisin pointed out that many citizens are living in poverty and noted that the government's approach to taxation has further worsened living conditions.

His words:

"If the government continues with its anti-people policies, there will be no one left to vote in the next election."

Calls for Jonathan’s candidacy in 2027

Urging Jonathan to consider a comeback in the 2027 presidential race, the Arewa Consensus for Jonathan expressed confidence that the former president, hailing from the South, would serve as a unifying leader.

Yisin argued that Jonathan’s experience and familiarity with Northern issues would help foster harmony across Nigeria’s diverse cultural and regional divides.

"Unbearable," Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.

Sanusi made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

